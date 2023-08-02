August 10, 1935 - July 26, 2023

Bill loved and was loved by a lot of family and friends. Some of the first ones to come along were his parents William Sr. & Virgie, and sister Lolita. Later came five in-laws, three nephews, two nieces, wife Raebeth and their two daughters & one son. Valerie grew up and married Steve Borst. Brian grew up and married Toni. Darla grew up and married Les Sweeter. Then came 8 grandkids, later followed by 15 great grandkids.

Bill lived in Albany most of his life, and he had a lot of activities that he enjoyed: farming, bowling, church treasurer, camping with his family, pit crewing for his son and grandson, traveling with his wife of 66 years, celebrating events with his family, and he found a special joy praying for all the generations of his kids.

Bill was chosen as an artillery instructor during his 2 years in the army. He took pride in his job at the Albany Democrat Herald for 45 years, most of those years as a pressman.

Bill loved God most of all. His relationship with God gave him joy, strength, guidance, and peace. The last few years brought many challenges, due to the illness that robbed Bill of so many things that made him who he was, yet it never robbed him of his faith. On July 26th, 16 days before his 88th birthday, Bill found his perfect peace with his Savior.

Bill's family asks that any gifts given in his memory, be given to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. The staff's care and ministry allowed the family to be at peace, next to Bill, during his last few days here on earth.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 10th, at 1:00pm, at First Church of God, 1225 15th Ave. SW, Albany.