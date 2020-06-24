William F. Stiller

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 10, 1950 – May 15, 2020

William “Bill” Francis Stiller, 69, passed away May 15, 2020 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital in Albany, Oregon, with family and friends by his side. Bill was born in Walla Walla, Washington, December 10, 1950 to Francis and Jean (Harding) Stiller.

He graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1969 and attended Walla Walla Community College and Clark Community College in Vancouver, Washington.

As a young boy on the family farm in the Walla Walla valley he was a terror on his pony, Trixie. Always competitive, he later showed horses with his dad, team roped and trained horses.

He married Yvonne Pennell on January 20, 1979. Their son, Casey, was born in Walla Walla October 13, 1986. They divorced in 2012.

Bill was active in his son Casey’s activities. He coached Casey’s grade school soccer team and very early he began taking Casey to the local gun club. This evolved into a passion they both shared for competitive shooting.

Bill was a voracious reader with a far-reaching variety of books in his library. His interests were varied. He enjoyed cooking (and eating), shooting sports, rock climbing, river rafting, fly fishing and most recently, sailing.