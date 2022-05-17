William F. Brock

June 10, 1935 - May 10, 2022

William Frank Brock, 86, died May 10, 2022 at home in Scio.

William (Bill) was the son of William A. Brock and Neva F. Thayer Brock, both of Scio. Bill, a 5th generation Oregonian, was born in Stayton, Oregon June 10, 1935.

Bill is survived by his son, David Brock, David's wife, Francie; granddaughter, Amy Brock; great grandson, Jordan; sister, Mary J. Brock; step-daughters, Sharon LeMarte Mooney and Suzie Le Marte; several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; and several cousins, including Kay Burton, Jeff Burton, and Jay Stull.

He was preceded in death by his parents; all his aunts and uncles; numerous cousins; his ex-wife, Janice Jolley LeMarte Brock; and step-sons, Robert and Johnny LeMarte.

A graduate of Scio Schools (class of 1953), Bill served in the U.S. Army in Germany in the 10th Mountain Division. Bill bought a new Volkswagen Beetle in Germany and toured Europe on his leaves from military duty. He then shipped the VW to New York upon his discharge from the Army and drove it across the U.S. to Oregon. He was an Oregon State University graduate, a Senior Vice President of Fred Meyer Savings and Loan, and a manager at First National Bank Real Estate Loan Division. Bill was also a real estate broker and appraiser.

Bill loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, OSU baseball, history, and politics, and his family and friends. The family wishes to thank those who visited and called and those who helped with Bill's care. He will be greatly missed.