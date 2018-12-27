William F. Bennett

December 25, 1936 — December 18, 2018
William Floyd Bennett, of Harrisburg (previously of Springfield), left this earth for a heavenly home after a four year battle with cancer.
William (Bill) was born in Topeka, Kansas to Paul and Vesta Bennett on December 25, 1936. He was one of eight children. The family moved to Oregon in 1941. He attended school in Brownsville and graduated from high school in Newport.
He joined the Navy and loved it and became an airplane mechanic. After his military service he worked for Georgia Pacific Corp. as a millwright until his retirement.
He married Ruby Crawford in 1961 and they were married for 57 years. He is survived by his wife, two children, son, William Jr. of Salem and daughter, Lesley of West Linn; two grandchildren, Eleanor and Frances; and four siblings. He was blessed with many nieces and nephews.
He loved fishing and hunting and his family was the light of his life.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on January 4 at Alford Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home.
Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.