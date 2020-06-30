William Eugene Terway

William Eugene Terway

William Eugene Terway

Bill

September 22, 1943 – May 29, 2020

William Eugene Terway, 76, passed away May 29, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona. Raised in Corvallis, he graduated from Corvallis High School in 1962 and went on to study at Portland State University. He married Sandra Terway in 1964 and they raised their family in Timberhill.

As a young man, Bill served in the National Guard and later had a successful career as a home builder and real estate developer in Corvallis including the Park Plaza Apartments and Cobblestone Square.

After Sandy passed away, Bill retired and moved to Scottsdale to enjoy the desert sun and ride his horse, Buddy, in the Tonto National Forest near his ranch.

He is survived by daughters Stacy and Tracy, son William, and four grandchildren Blake, Madyson, Paige and Liam.

In lieu of flowers, please send all memorials to OHSU Knight Cancer Institute.

