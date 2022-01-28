January 27, 1933 - January 15, 2022

William Eugene Sim passed away January 15, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving wife and family, of natural causes. Bill was almost 89 years old, married 67 years to his high school sweetheart, D. Carlene Newport/Sim.

Born January 27,1933 in Scotts City, Kansas to Jane Louise and Charles Lester Sim. Bill graduated from Albany High School in 1952, and Oregon State University in 1960, Major in Business and Minor in Engineering. Starting with his parents' dairy farm, Bill went on to work in construction, farming, and various entrepreneurial businesses over his lifetime.

Bill loved farming, growing things, building things, creating things. He loved sports, hunting, poetry, and cooking. He never wanted to miss one of his child's or grandchild's events. Bill lived for his family and friends.

He is survived by wife, Carlene Sim, children, Roslyn Mauer, Tim Sim (Amy Sim), Nancy Schmitz (Bob Schmitz), eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by parents Jane and Charles Sim, sisters, Betty Thornton, Patricia Sim, and twins, Rosalie Kohout, and brother, Richard Sim.

Memorial service will held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Grace Bible Fellowship Church, 33990 McFarland Rd., Tangent, OR 97389.