September 23, 1927 — May 27, 2019
William Eugene Foll (Bill), of Philomath, died May 27 at the age of 91.
He was born to William J. Foll and Julia B. Foll on September 23, 1927 in West Branch New York.
Bill worked for the New York Bell Telephone Company in Rome. In 1948, he married Flora Smith. They were blessed with five children.
In 1970, they moved to Oregon and he was employed by the Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone. Bill retired in 1982 after 34 years.
He enjoyed many outdoor activities.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Brian and Mark.
Bill is survived by Flora, his wife of 70 years, daughter, Kathleen Connell (Rick); son, Richard Foll (Betty); son, Gary Foll; grandson; Erik Connell; granddaughter, Tera Hites (Aaron) and great-grandson, Makia Hites. Bill was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall on 35th Street at a later date.
