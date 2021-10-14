William Ernest Albright, Jr.

January 6, 1925 - October 11, 2021
William "Bill" Ernest Albright, Jr., 96, of Lebanon, died, October 11, 2021 in Albany.
Bill was born in Philadelphia June 6, 1925 to William E Albright and Bertha London Albright. He dropped out of school in the first weeks of the 10th grade, lied about his age and joined the CCC in the summer of 1941 at age 16. WWII broke out and he used his CCC service to verify his age and joined the Navy the day after Pearl Harbor was bombed. Bill served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam spending time on four diesel submarines and ten surface ships for 19 years at sea. He graduated from Officers Candidate School ranking 13th out of 700 students. Bill then attended Naval Post Graduate School to study Meteorology and Oceanography. Ultimately finishing his naval career at the Pacific Fleet Weather Center in Pearl Harbor after 26 years of service as a Navy Lieutenant Commander. Bill left the Navy qualified for command of Destroyer or Submarine.
After naval retirement Bill enrolled at OSU where he earned a Bachelors in Science Education and a Masters in General Science. Bill then taught science at the Lebanon Middle School for 13 years and retired from teaching to become a Real Estate Broker.
In his free time Bill found pleasure in the simple things like a cup of coffee and reading, caring for his yard and many pets he had throughout his life. Bill led a very unique life having traveled all over the world. He rode his motorcycle to the age of 88 and loved spending time in Arizona in his RV.
Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years Arlene Albright; his three sons who he was extremely proud of, Jeff Albright, William Albright 3, and Barclay Albright. His grandchildren Nicole Blanks, Ashley Neuman, and two great-grandchildren Taylor and Riely. One sister Virginia Kase and brother George Albright. A part of him will remain in all of us forever.
A semi-private memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers Bill requested donations to his favorite charity in memory of him, South Willamette Valley Honor Flight Network.