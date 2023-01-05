William D. Bivens

February 10, 1929 – December 29, 2022

William Bivens, 93, of Albany, passed away at his residence.

The son of William L. and Gertie (King) Bivens, he was born in Burkburnett, Texas. He married Winifred Kyburz on July 2, 1950 in Albany. William worked as a journeyman machinist at ATI Wah Chang.

William is survived by his wife, Winnie; sons, Kenneth and Terry; four grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

He was preceded by his sisters, Lucille, Virgie and Trecia.

Interment will be at Willamette Memorial Park; Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.