William Charles Wisecup

Bill and Donna enjoyed fishing and traveling. They always went to Alaska in the summers. They purchased property there and built an RV pad, a shed and set-up camp on their property. Alaska was their "Summer Home" eight years in a row. They would always send fresh halibut to their children and brought home cases of home canned salmon, halibut and clams canned by our mother. Mom, always out fished Bill. She landed a 42 lb. King Salmon and our Dad's biggest Salmon was a measly 38 lbs. out of the Kenai River. Dad's dream was to always be fishing or crabbing, anything to be on his boat the "Donna Mae". He had the best stories and was always ready to make a small wager on the biggest fish caught. Lots of good times.