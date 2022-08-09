William (Bill) Stuart Latham, 75, passed away at home in Pueblo, Colorado, on July 31, 2022, due to Parkinson's disease. He was born in Seattle, Washington. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert (Bob) and Jean Latham; and numerous aunts and uncles. He leaves behind his wife, Maryjane "MJ"; uncle and aunt, David and Ann Latham from Hawaii; aunt Carole Cunningham from Washington State; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces in various states. He was an only child and always felt MJ's family was his too. He had many friends from his hometown of Albany, Oregon and kept in touch with them on Facebook and felt connected to his roots. Bill was raised in Albany, Oregon and spent summers in Lead, South Dakota with his parents and grandparents who ran a business. Bill graduated from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. He served in the U.S. Army stateside during the VietNam Era due to his linguistic abilities. He served in Military Intelligence from 1970 to 1976. Bill graduated from the University of Los Angeles Law School in 1977 and received his Juris Doctor (JD) on the GI Bill.

Bill began his federal civil service career in Los Angeles, California and met his wife MJ several years later because they were both working in the Human Resources field. Bill was a Labor Relations Manager at several federal agencies during his career and enjoyed his tours in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Cincinnati and Phoenix. Once retired they moved back to MJ's hometown, Pueblo, Colorado. Bill then did Labor Relations consulting for Indian Health Service in Oklahoma for several years. As a young man, golf and bowling were his favorite activities and he was always an avid reader. Bill loved listening and singing classical music. He performed at Carnegie Hall in New York with the May Festival and sang with the renowned Cincinnati May Festival Society while living in Northern Kentucky. He traveled with the May Festival to several European countries and performed at numerous churches. His most memorable was seeing Poland just after the wall came down. MJ and Bill enjoyed RVing for over 25 years and were members of several RV clubs. They traveled independently throughout the U.S. and Mexico in their RV and always had many stories to share of their adventures. While in Arizona, Bill trained and participated in Dog Shows across the U.S. for several years and earned many awards with their Boston Terriers. They visited 53 countries in their 37 years together. They are grateful to Our Lord for the opportunity to experience the world and many cultures. He enjoyed singing karaoke in English, Spanish, German and Italian. Bill will be remembered by family and friends for his infectious laughter, easy-going nature and his quick wit and skill while playing Scrabble. Romans 8:38-39 For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, or height nor depth, not anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God, Christ Jesus our Lord.