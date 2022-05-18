August 12, 1945 - April 22, 2022
William "Bill" Rosier Jr. passed away at home while being comforted by his beloved wife, Cindy Rosier and grandsons Alex Rosier and Orin Williams on April 22,2022.
Bill is survived by his wife Cindy; his children Bart Rosier, Cheryl Mumm and their mother, Brenda Rosier. His stepchildren Brad, Danielle and Matthew Samard and 11 grandchildren.
Bill attended Oakridge High School and spent time in Germany and Scotland while serving in the Army. Bill met lifelong friends and had colorful stories to tell of his time in the military. Bill's sincerity and giving heart touched the lives of many people. He loved the outdoors, pulling pranks and telling jokes. He and his wife Cindy enjoyed trips to the coast, camping and spending time with family. He was loved by all and a master of his trade. His custom hot rods showcased his own paint designs and have been featured in magazines and won countless awards at classic car shows. His work was timeless and authentic. His humor and his love will not be forgotten by those who knew him.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents Willian Rosier Sr. and Annette Franklin; his brother Ronald Ottomeier and his sister Cheryl B Shapiro.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Donations can be sent to Multiple Sclerosis at mymsaa.org. Any correspondence can be sent to: 1010 Geary St. SE, space #8 Albany, OR 97321