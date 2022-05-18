William "Bill" Rosier, Jr.

Bill attended Oakridge High School and spent time in Germany and Scotland while serving in the Army. Bill met lifelong friends and had colorful stories to tell of his time in the military. Bill's sincerity and giving heart touched the lives of many people. He loved the outdoors, pulling pranks and telling jokes. He and his wife Cindy enjoyed trips to the coast, camping and spending time with family. He was loved by all and a master of his trade. His custom hot rods showcased his own paint designs and have been featured in magazines and won countless awards at classic car shows. His work was timeless and authentic. His humor and his love will not be forgotten by those who knew him.