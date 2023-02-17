November 20, 1945 – December 4, 2022

William ("Bill") C. Pacey passed away at his home on December 4, 2022, at the age of 77.

Bill was born November 20, 1945 in Portland, Oregon and moved to Lebanon with his family where he attended school, graduating from Lebanon Union High School in 1964.

Bill had a zest for life and loved being outdoors with his family and friends. He loved boating, swimming, fishing, and camping at the lake. In his early years, he was an avid skier and ski instructor at Hoodoo.

He followed his father's passion for construction, becoming a contractor with Pacey construction before starting and growing a successful medical supply company named Santiam Medical Equipment.

Bill is survived by his wife Helen, his brother Larry, his children; Michael and Kelly, and his stepchildren; Martha and Joseph. He has 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, William A and Gloria Pacey.

The Pacey Family will be holding a celebration of life at the Brick downtown on Sunday, February 26th from 2:30-4:30pm. The address is: 796 S Main Street Lebanon, OR. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.