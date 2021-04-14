William "Bill" Lemke

April 22, 1951 - March 27, 2021

William Patrick Lemke, born in Corvallis, Oregon to Fred Ivan and Catharine Anne (Barry) Lemke, passed away in his home in Butte, Montana. He attended St. Mary Catholic School class of 1965, and Corvallis High School, class of 1969. He worked for several years as an auto body restoration technician.

William is survived by sons Jerome, Kyle, Patrick, and Fred, and daughters Jenifer McDonnal and Connie Rodriquez, and siblings Eileene Kaser, Anne Rasmus, Michael, Ellen O'Shea, Cathleen Lemke-Wallace, Suzanne O'Shea, Barry, Julia Ingram, Denise Knorr, and Joanne, 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and 16 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Paul, and sister, Maryann.

A private family graveside service is planned for April 17 at St. Mary Cemetery, Corvallis. Deacon Chris Anderson officiating.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services of Butte Montana is handling the arrangements.