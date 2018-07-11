Subscribe for 17¢ / day

April 29, 1924 — July 5, 2018

William “Bill” Ernest Moody, 94, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday.

He was born in Antler, North Dakota, to William E. and Hilma (Ronning) Moody.

He served in the United States Navy as a youth during World War II, serving 20 years. He married Arlene B. Ball on December 21, 1952, in Vancouver, Washington. After his military retirement he moved to Sweet Home to be closer to family.

During retirement, William found work with the city of Sweet Home as superintendent of water until much later in life.

He loved fishing, hunting and going to the Elks and the Senior Center. He enjoyed going to local casinos with friends and family.

He was very proud of his military involvement and enjoyed events like flying back to Washington, D.C.

William is survived by his cousins, John Howery and Kelly Hess both of Sweet Home; Brandi Lundegard of Lebanon; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene in 2013.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.

