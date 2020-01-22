October 10, 1939- December 18, 2020

William “Bill” Ernest Dudek passed away on December 18th, 2019, just two months after celebrating his 80th birthday. Bill was born in Danube, Minnesota, to Janet and Alois Dudek. He was the middle child of five siblings two older Richard, and Joan, and two younger Jane, and Bob. They were a very close family and enjoyed spending time together.

After graduating High School, Bill joined the US Air Force and was assigned overseas. He was stationed in both Germany and on the island of Crete in Greece.

Upon completion of his military service, he returned to Minnesota and attended Mankato State University. In 1963, Bill married Sharon Hughes, and moved to Oregon. They settled in Klamath Falls, where Bill worked as the office manager for the Klamath Medical Clinic and they raised their two children, David and Michelle.

He retired from the medical clinic in 1992 and started working as the comptroller for the local Pepsi Bottling Plant and then officially retired in 2001. Three years later, after his wife Sharon retired, they moved to Albany to be closer to their grandchildren. He could always be seen at their sporting events or dance recitals. After 49 years of marriage, Bill lost is his wife Sharon in 2013, after a long battle with cancer.