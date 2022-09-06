William (Bill) David Bourne

March 28, 1933 - July 4, 2022

CORVALLIS, OR - Our dad Bill passed away at home, on July 4, 2022 with family by his side. He was 89 years old.

Bill was born in Canadian, TX in 1933. The family eventually settled in Torrance CA, where he met his wife, Virginia. Bill was a machinist for most of his career, working in the Aerospace Industry. When our parents decided to retire, they moved to Corvallis in 1988, to be closer to their daughter, and son and his family, who had moved to the Corvallis and Portland areas.

Bill loved camping, and fishing on the Oregon Rivers. In his younger years, he was an avid water skier, and enjoyed family skiing trips on the Colorado River. He was a great woodworker, even building his first camper and ski boat back in the early 60's. Our mom always had a long "honey-do" list of projects for him. He enjoyed the simple life, working in his shop, working in the yard, and working on different projects with his son and grandkids. He went to all of his grandkid's events: horse shows, soccer games, school holiday programs, and band concerts.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Virginia; and their youngest son Mark. He is survived by his daughter Vicki; son Mike (Kathleen); grandchildren: Brian, Sarah and Andrew; and great-grandson Parker, of Corvallis.

Our dad was a quiet man, who really didn't know a stranger. He always had a story to tell. He will be sorely missed by all of us.

A big thank you goes to the Lumina Hospice Team, and our nurse Sharon. We appreciated their help, and guidance, and that they answered our calls all hours of the day and night. Their compassion and expertise helped us through a very difficult time.