William (Bill) Curry, Jr.

October 13, 1928 – December 16, 2022

William M. (Bill) Curry, Jr. died peacefully on December 16, 2022 at the age of 94, at the Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon, Oregon. He was born in San Antonio, Texas.

Bill was married for over 56 years to Mary Lou (Johnson) Curry, who died in 2014.

He is survived by children Bart Curry of Sweet Home, Oregon, Cliff Curry of Alta, Utah, Patti Curry of Corvallis, Oregon, and Robert Curry of Albany, Oregon.

Bill was a veteran of the US Army Air Forces, serving during the World War II era. Bill earned degrees from Harding College, Searcy, Arkansas, in 1953, and Evangelical Lutheran Theological Seminary, Columbus, Ohio, in 1970. Bill was a founding board member of Ohio Valley University. He served a lifelong ministry as an evangelist, minister, and preacher with Churches of Christ. Bill and Mary Lou served as missionaries in Nigeria from 1962 to 1967. After returning to the US with his family, Bill served as full-time minister with Churches of Christ in Columbus, Ohio, Berkeley, Illinois, Albany, Oregon, and Sublimity, Oregon.

Bill's life was defined by love for his wife and family and service to Jesus Christ, the Churches of Christ and their congregations. Until the time of his death, Bill was a member of Hill Street Church of Christ in Albany, Oregon. A life celebration for Bill and Mary Lou will be planned for Spring 2023.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.