October 1. 1927 — August 4, 2018
Bill Johnson passed away August 4, 2018 at the age of 90. Bill lived a full life surrounded by family, friends and great memories.
At his 90th birthday party the family shared the following poem:
Oh, Ol’ Bill Johnson had a farm and his wife Dorothy Mae. He was born at 1:00, that’s what people say, in Butte, Montana to Vera and Ben in October 1927. B.J. had three brothers, Bob, Dave and Duane.
Oh, Ol’ Bill Johnson he flew planes, had a Cessna, it had lips. He traveled around the USA in a motor home that was hip. He worked at the College, had some chickens, built a house with a spiral staircase and he loved to BBQ with family and friends.
Oh, Ol’ Bill Johnson was a cook in the Marine Corps. Married to Dorothy Mae for many years, five children that he adores; two sons, four grandchildren and a life that was very fulfilling.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 25 at Bonaventure in Albany.
