Subscribe for 17¢ / day

October 1. 1927 — August 4, 2018

Bill Johnson passed away August 4, 2018 at the age of 90. Bill lived a full life surrounded by family, friends and great memories.

At his 90th birthday party the family shared the following poem:

Oh, Ol’ Bill Johnson had a farm and his wife Dorothy Mae. He was born at 1:00, that’s what people say, in Butte, Montana to Vera and Ben in October 1927. B.J. had three brothers, Bob, Dave and Duane.

Oh, Ol’ Bill Johnson he flew planes, had a Cessna, it had lips. He traveled around the USA in a motor home that was hip. He worked at the College, had some chickens, built a house with a spiral staircase and he loved to BBQ with family and friends.

Oh, Ol’ Bill Johnson was a cook in the Marine Corps. Married to Dorothy Mae for many years, five children that he adores; two sons, four grandchildren and a life that was very fulfilling.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 25 at Bonaventure in Albany.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: William Ben (BJ) Johnson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments