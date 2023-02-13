Jan. 31, 1954 - Jan. 25, 2023

William Alexander Patton IV (Bill), a long-time resident of Philomath, was born Jan. 31, 1954, to Charles W. and Irene Smith Patton in Medford, Oregon. He died Jan. 25, 2023, in Albany, Oregon due to kidney failure.

Bill grew up in Yreka, California and Beaverton, Oregon. After graduating from Beaverton High School in 1972, he attended Oregon State University and Humboldt State University. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from OSU in 1977 and worked as a civil engineer, primarily in the Corvallis and Philomath area, until shortly before his death.

Bill loved animals, music, sports, and the outdoors, especially fly-fishing, canoeing, and river rafting. He was a voracious reader, a history buff, and a poet. He volunteered his time to various causes throughout his life. He became a drummer in his fifties, playing first with Concrete Cowboys and later with Double Play.

He is survived by his daughter Annette Patton (Ryan Brown); sisters Judy Patton (Bruce Wheelock), Cindy Patton Bartholomew, and Mary Patton Nelson (Joe); nieces and nephews Mary Ryan Bartholomew (Kaveh), Evan Bartholomew, Adam Bartholomew, and Kate Amos (Matt); and five great-nieces and -nephews. He was also loved by his church family and many devoted friends.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 25, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Philomath.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to First Baptist Church of Philomath, Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, or Oregon Coast Aquarium.