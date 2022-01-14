Willene (Willie) Turner Dain

February 25, 1948 - December 23, 2021

Willene Dain, 73, of Scio.

The daughter of Otis and Pauline Turner.

Willene was born and raised in LaFollette, Tennessee. Willene married Orin Dain, Jr., October 11, 1967, and moved to his hometown of Scio, where they would start their family and raise five children, later welcome their 11 grandchildren during their 50 years together.

Being a wife, mom and grandma encompassed her heart with great joy through the years. She was honored to be a stay-at-home mom and raise her children. She was Godsent and the heartbeat of our family.

In the later years, she worked as a housekeeper, secretary and vet technician. She had a love for gardening and harvesting walnuts from her tree and always sharing the fruits of her labor with others, doing puzzles and crossword books, making her signature macaroni and potato salad for get togethers, being a "supervisor," or simply basking in the beauty of spending time with others. Spending time together was such a priceless gift she held so close to her heart, always saying "I'm thoroughly enjoying myself."

She had the most beautiful heart and soul. She loved fiercely, listened well, had such wonderful wisdom to share, always puts others above herself and would literally give someone the shirt of her back. She could make a stranger quickly feel like family. She had a smile that would light up any room and such a genuine compassion and amazing grace for others. She was so humble and kind. She was clothed with such strength and dignity. The impact of her life was extraordinary and her legacy of love will continue to echo on forever through those blessed to know her. Undeniably the best parts of our character is simply a reflection of her. She was an awe-inspiring wife, momma, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. She was by far the best of the best. She is loved beyond measure.

Survived by her daughters, Michelle Bass/Robert, April Dain/Rich, Debra Braatz/Roy, Melissa Ely/Mike, and son, Orin Dain III/Jackie and her 11 grandchildren, Robert, Megan, Alexandria, Zachary, Reece, Patience/Xander, Amanda, Kendra, Austin, Ryder and Levi. Also survived by sisters, Judy Parker, Audrey Shears, Shirley Hensley, Martha Cox, brother Jody Turner and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Pauline Sharp Turner, her beloved husband of 50+ years, Orin Dain, Jr., sisters, Mary Turner, Garnetta Pebley, Virginia Edwards, brother, Charlie Turner.

Family will have celebration of life to honor Willene in the summer of 2022.

