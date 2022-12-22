April 24, 1936 - December 12, 2022

Willard D. Southwick passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 after reaching the age of 86 years old. After months of failing health, he died peacefully within his home in Grants Pass, Oregon, with his family by his side.

Willard was born on April 24, 1936 in Crofton, Nebraska, to Herbert J. and Martha D. (Christopherson) Southwick.

He grew up on his family's Nebraska farm and moved to Lebanon, OR after serving in the U.S. Navy.

He married Beverly Williamson in 1961 and they had two daughters, Patti and Karyn.

After the Navy, he worked at Linn Gear in Lebanon, then worked at Suburban Propane and later was employed by NW Natural Gas Company where he worked for several years before retiring.

He married Peggie Goodall in 1981 and he helped raise four children with her.

He loved relaxing at the beach, country music, gardening and spending time with his family. He was a hard worker, always doing something around the house or helping others.

He was a wonderful husband and father/grandfather/great-grandfather. He is loved and will be missed by many.

Survivors include his wife, Peggie Southwick, his daughters, Patti Olson and Karyn Kutsch, stepdaughters, Tamara Arredondo and Angela Andersen, stepson Barry Lennon, adopted daughter Katelenn Southwick and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. His stepdaughter Kori Stach preceded him in death.

There will be a celebration of life in January, date not yet determined.