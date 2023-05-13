September 15, 1941 - Aprl 21, 2023

SANGER, CA - Willard Clay Foster was born September 15, 1941 in Sanger, California to Tom and Nina Foster. He grew up in West Pittsburg where he met his wife, Glenda Donakey. They were married August 10, 1963 and had two daughters Marnie and Staci.

In 1978, he followed his heart and bought a farm in Lebanon, Oregon where he lived until his passing on April 21, 2023 surrounded by his wife and 2 daughters. His family will miss his constant singing, humming, and chatter, silly jokes, sports talk, and big hugs.

Willard is survived by his wife, Glenda (also known as Genna), daughters Marnie (Camille) Sobalvarro and Staci (Dennis) Lieuallen, grandchildren Kristen, Molly, Tate and Reid and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on August 10, 1:00 - 4:00 at Santiam Place in Lebanon. Please bring your memories of Will to share.