April 14, 1925 - April 6, 2023

Our sweet, talented little mom passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on April 6, 2023, one week short of age 98.

She was born April 14, 1925 in Toledo Oregon to James F Shepherd and Bertha G Porter Shepherd. She was the youngest of two daughters. Her sister Winona F Cyphert preceded her in death in 2001.

At the end of WWII she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) H Holcomb in Vancouver WA August 20, 1945. At the time of his death February 24, 2015, they had been married nearly seventy years.

They moved to Corvallis in 1950 when Bob started his optometry practice, Valley Eye Care. Daughter Linda, born May 1950 and son Larry born April 1953. She was a wonderful mom and homemaker, keeping us organized with our school and after school activities and right hand for our Dad, keeping everything running smoothly in his many, many endeavors.

Mom and Dad enjoyed community service and traveling through the states with their many associations with Rotary International and interest in the Lewis and Clark Expedition. She was a member of the Corvallis Assistant League and D.A.R.

In recent years, Bob and Billie established the Bob and Billie Holcomb Family Youth Award, a scholarship through the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, to be given to a deserving young student who exemplifies leadership and community service.

She was multi-talented with hobbies of painting, genealogy, calligraphy, stained glass, quilting, knitting, and cross stitch to name a few.

She is survived by daughter Linda Holcomb-Bryant (Patrick Bryant), son Larry Holcomb (Sharon). Grandsons Ryan Snook (Traci), Aaron Snook (Tonia). Great grandson Joshua Cantrell (Cheyanne MacDonald). Five nieces and nephews.

Our family wishes to extend our thanks and gratitude to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice and New Horizons In-Home Care for their excellent care.

We were blessed that our parents had a strong everlasting love and are now at peace, reunited for their next dance.

Please make donations to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice or the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis in lieu of flowers.