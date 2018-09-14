October 12, 1929 — September 12, 2018
Wilfred “Bill” Swander, 88 of Albany passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House on Sept. 12, 2018. Bill was born in Albany, the son of Arnold and Laura (Bell) Swander. Bill met Lorene Rowton at the Evangelical Church in Lebanon and was married on December 31, 1948.
He graduated from Albany High school in 1947 and graduated from Cascade College in Portland in 1955. He worked for Blain Clothing Co., Snow Peak Dairy, Carnation Dairy, and Swander Food Sales, Inc., retiring in 1990. After retiring, he and his wife resided the winter months at The Fountain Of Youth R.V. Park in Niland, California.
Bill is survived by his wife, Lorene Swander; children Dean Swander of Lebanon, Stanley (Connie) Swander and Laura (Keny) Hazard of Florida; sisters Carolyn Calkins and Helen Bender of Salem; brother David Swander of Bend; seven grandchildren and seven great-grand-children. He was preceded in death by grandson Alan Swander.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 at the Albany First Evangelical Church, 1332 SE 1st Ave., Albany, OR 97321.