1940 — July 27, 2018

Wilda Lavaughn Miller, age 78, passed into the loving arms of Jesus Christ on July 27 at 12:15 a.m.

A memorial service is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 11 at Whitespires Berean Church, 510 SW 5th Ave. Albany.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Whitespires Church organ restoration fund in her name at PO Box 671, Albany, 97321.

Celebrate
Wilda Lavaughn Miller
