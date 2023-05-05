April 1, 1926 - May 3, 2023
Wilbur John Kennel died peacefully on May 3, 2023 in Albany, Oregon. He was born in Michigan on April 1, 1926 to Isaac Kennel (deceased) and Matilda Ropp (deceased) and was the middle child of 13. In 1945 he married Georgie Ostrom (deceased, 2012) and moved to Oregon in 1946. He is survived by his four children, Diane Hensley (Barry), Jerry Kennel (Judi), Randy Kennel (Mori) and Carrie Laux (Mike). He also has nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Will spend most of his adult life in the construction business and built homes and commercial buildings. After retiring he built retirement centers from California to Massachusetts.
Will and Georgie spent 67 years together building long lasting relationships in their community and church. A celebration of his life will be held at the Albany Mennonite Church Bethany Center at 3405 Kiser Avenue, Albany on Monday, May 8th at 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Mennonite Disaster Service housed at 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA. 17543.