Wilbur John Kennel died peacefully on May 3, 2023 in Albany, Oregon. He was born in Michigan on April 1, 1926 to Isaac Kennel (deceased) and Matilda Ropp (deceased) and was the middle child of 13. In 1945 he married Georgie Ostrom (deceased, 2012) and moved to Oregon in 1946. He is survived by his four children, Diane Hensley (Barry), Jerry Kennel (Judi), Randy Kennel (Mori) and Carrie Laux (Mike). He also has nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Will spend most of his adult life in the construction business and built homes and commercial buildings. After retiring he built retirement centers from California to Massachusetts.