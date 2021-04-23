Wilbur David Kropf was born to Levi and Lydia (Maurer) Kropf on January 16, 1925, in Albany, Oregon. He lived with his parents near Harrisburg, Oregon, until they moved to the Lake Creek area near Halsey in the fall of 1929. He attended the grade school at Lake Creek in his elementary years. Early in life, he was baptized at the Harrisburg Mennonite Church.
During World War II he served in a Civilian Public Service (CPS) camp in Montana. He later served in Roseburg at a hospital for those with mental disorders. In the fall of 1946 after World War II he assisted in taking a shipload of mules to Greece.
He met Erma Swartzentruber of Ohio, and they were married on December 7, 1947.
Their home was blessed with five children, of whom all survive: Mark and wife Lavon of Cataldo, Idaho; Miriam and husband Emanuel Byler of Chassell, Michigan; Jonathan and wife Sharon, Paul and wife Marla, both of Halsey, Oregon; and Dorcas and husband Steve Stutzman of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are 22 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his wife Erma, parents, one brother Elmer, and one daughter-in-law, Cynthia Kropf.
Wilbur was ordained to the ministry at the Harrisburg Mennonite Church on May 8, 1949. He only had a grade school education, but he applied himself to learning by reading and studying. His sermons were rich in deep theology, yet very practical in application.
In 1989 he and his wife served for two years in mission work in Belize, Central America. In the following years, they made many trips to Belize to serve for short periods and to assist in the work there. In 2004 they made their final trip to Belize. They also served the churches in Fairfield, Montana, Cove, Oregon, and Payette, Idaho.
It was his stated desire that any good that came from his efforts and contributions to the work of God's kingdom be for God's glory.
We wish to express our appreciation to Evergreen Samaritan Hospice for their support at the end of his life. The family also wishes to express their thanks for the prayers, condolences, and gifts of food over this time.
A viewing is planned for April 24 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Harrisburg Mennonite Church. A funeral service is planned for Sunday, April 25, 10:00 a.m. at the Halsey Mennonite Church.