Wilbur David Kropf was born to Levi and Lydia (Maurer) Kropf on January 16, 1925, in Albany, Oregon. He lived with his parents near Harrisburg, Oregon, until they moved to the Lake Creek area near Halsey in the fall of 1929. He attended the grade school at Lake Creek in his elementary years. Early in life, he was baptized at the Harrisburg Mennonite Church.

During World War II he served in a Civilian Public Service (CPS) camp in Montana. He later served in Roseburg at a hospital for those with mental disorders. In the fall of 1946 after World War II he assisted in taking a shipload of mules to Greece.

He met Erma Swartzentruber of Ohio, and they were married on December 7, 1947.

Their home was blessed with five children, of whom all survive: Mark and wife Lavon of Cataldo, Idaho; Miriam and husband Emanuel Byler of Chassell, Michigan; Jonathan and wife Sharon, Paul and wife Marla, both of Halsey, Oregon; and Dorcas and husband Steve Stutzman of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are 22 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his wife Erma, parents, one brother Elmer, and one daughter-in-law, Cynthia Kropf.