Wilbert Johnson

November 7, 1936 - December 29, 2020

Wilbert, 2nd born to Carl and Cleo Johnson in Kingfisher Oklahoma. He grew up with an older brother, Donald. And two younger sisters, Phyllis and Carole. All passed before Will.

As a child in Oklahoma, he watched as the hardships of the times fell upon his family. The family farm was sold. His Aunts and Uncles headed for the West Coast--many helping in the War effort. His dad, headed to California. His mother joined with the children, by talking their way on a Troop train. Will said they never would have made it except for the kindness of strangers.

In California, his older brother, Donald, drown in 1946. A devastated family moved to Seaside Oregon to be near Carl's sisters. Will loved living in Seaside. He played baseball, swam, won a bicycle, and collected bottles for extra money. But, his Mom missed all of her family in California, so after a few years they moved back to Vista.

In 1956, the family again headed to Oregon. They spotted a sign on the highway advertising work at a new company called Wah Chang Corp. They stopped in Albany and that became Home. While his Dad worked as a painter for Wah Chang Corporation (ATI), Wilbert began learning a trade as a butcher for Steen Brothers.