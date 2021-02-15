Wilbert Johnson

November 7, 1936 - December 29, 2020
Wilbert, 2nd born to Carl and Cleo Johnson in Kingfisher Oklahoma. He grew up with an older brother, Donald. And two younger sisters, Phyllis and Carole. All passed before Will.
As a child in Oklahoma, he watched as the hardships of the times fell upon his family. The family farm was sold. His Aunts and Uncles headed for the West Coast--many helping in the War effort. His dad, headed to California. His mother joined with the children, by talking their way on a Troop train. Will said they never would have made it except for the kindness of strangers.
In California, his older brother, Donald, drown in 1946. A devastated family moved to Seaside Oregon to be near Carl's sisters. Will loved living in Seaside. He played baseball, swam, won a bicycle, and collected bottles for extra money. But, his Mom missed all of her family in California, so after a few years they moved back to Vista.
In 1956, the family again headed to Oregon. They spotted a sign on the highway advertising work at a new company called Wah Chang Corp. They stopped in Albany and that became Home. While his Dad worked as a painter for Wah Chang Corporation (ATI), Wilbert began learning a trade as a butcher for Steen Brothers.
In 1962, Will married Rose Haskett. He became a stepfather to Teresa, Kimi, Tharley and Angel. They lived in Oregon and Arizona. After a few years, Rose and Will went their separate ways.
In the late 1960's he met and married, Diana Balzer. They were blessed with three daughters, Teneka Lynn, Treni Lee, and Tanisha LaRae.
In the early 1970's, Will attended Clatsop Community College to earn his Deep Sea Fishing License. He loved being the Captain of a Charter Boat! He worked out of Astoria and Newport Oregon. Family and friends all enjoyed their adventures with Wilbert. His stories were very entertaining and endless.
Will and Diana divorced in 1977.
1990's, Will lived in Corvallis, and he met Lois Behnake. He loved teaching her everything he knew about fishing. And she loved learning. They found a passion. They married in 2000. They settled in Sweet Home, Oregon in 2005. Spending their time enjoying all the lakes and steams in Linn County. They took an annual trip to the coast--to do MORE fishing. This brought them both joy.
He is survived by his wife, Lois. Also daughters, Teneka, Treni, and Tanisha. Six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Also, six nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held January 6, 2021.
After Covid 19 improves - a gathering of family and friends is planned at the Johnson Home in Sweet Home.