Wesley Dean Schmidt

October 6, 1964 - April 22, 2022

Our dad, Wesley (Wes) Dean Schmidt was born on October 6, 1964, in Turlock, California, to Milferd and Rosetta (Koehn) Schmidt. On April 22, 2022, due to complications from diabetes, God mercifully called him home, breaking our hearts.

Dad grew up in Livingston, California, the oldest of seven children. He was baptized on February 24, 1980, by Minister Chester Koehn. He lived his Christian life quietly till the end, often expressing his love of song.

During Dad's teen years he worked in the almond orchards during harvest and framed houses for seven years. After moving to Oregon, he worked at Marion Home in maintenance. Later he worked as a serviceman for Santiam Homes and a finisher for Palm Harbor. Following this,he became a general contractor, starting Alder Ridge Construction. Dad loved his work and his love of people led to many of his customers becoming lifelong friends. He was very willing to lend a helping hand, often putting the needs of others before his own.

On December 15,1985, Dad married the love of his life, Sheila Rhodes. They lived the first nine months of married life in California and then moved to Scio, Oregon. Our parents spent a good part of their married life helping others, often taking us along and teaching us by example how to have a heart for others. As a family we didn't go on many family vacations, but Dad and Mom loved taking us down to the coast often ending up at a lighthouse. We even spent a summer at the coast remodeling a house. Another highlight of Dad and Mom's was going out to eat and playing games with their many friends.

Each grandchild brought special joy to Dad. He also enjoyed flowers, landscaping and trains. Dad enjoyed taking us to ride the mini trains and also loved going to the steamup. Dad enjoyed his many years as an usher. His enthusiasm for ushering was appreciated by many. He was often the first one at church and the last to leave, turning out lights.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife Sheila; sons Trenton and Kayla, Scio;Tyler and Janita, Albany; daughter Trisha and Cedric Koehn, Paxton, Nebraska; four grandchildren, Ellison, Bryce, Leah, and Raelynn; mother Rosetta, Livingston, California; siblings Lonnie, Massillon, Ohio; Bonnie and Wayne Koehn, Livingston, California; Tim and Isabell, Ralph and Delori, Atwater, California; Lillian and Evan Koehn, Bonners Ferry, Idaho; parents-in-law Stuart and Elaine Rhodes, Scio; brother-in-law Bruce and LeAnne Rhodes, Othello, Washington; sisters-in-law Julie and Jeff Mastre, Soldotna, Alaska; Louann and Ryan Nightingale, Othello, Washington; and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, his father Milferd and sister Vanessa.

A viewing will be from 5 - 6:30 p.m. today at Fisher Funeral Home, and a funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29th at the Church of God in Christ Mennonite in Scio. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com