April 22, 1928 — October 26, 2019
Wendell Robert Zehr, 91, died on October 26, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.
He was born and raised in Albany, the son of Milton and Hildreth (Roth) Zehr. He grew up in a farming family where he learned about hard work and being resourceful. He was a man of great commitment and integrity, which was demonstrated in his marriage, his church and his work activities.
On June 18, 1950, he married Lugene Zehr in Albany.
In 1961, he moved to Arizona with his wife and children.
Wendell had a career of working as a sheet metal fabricator. His skills later translated to creative hobbies that included welded lawn birds made of discarded bicycle parts and garden tools. Wendell loved to travel, learning of new places and making new friends.
He is survived by son, Mark; daughters, Marcia, Marlene and Wendy; brothers, Don and Curtis; sisters, Nadine Alliman and Arline Kaufman; 13 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents, Milton and Hildreth Zehr; wife, Lugene Zehr; brother, Lloyd Zehr; and sister; Ellen Kennel.
A memorial service to celebrate Wendell’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Trinity Mennonite Church, 4334 West Vista, Glendale, AZ 85003.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Mennonite Central Committee; donate.mcc.org.