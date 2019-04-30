May 28, 1944 — April 16, 2019
Wendell Ray Branton, 74, of Lebanon, passed away April 16, 2019 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
Wendell was born at home in Soper, Oklahoma to Choice and Alice Branton. When he was two years old, the family moved to California, then returned to Oklahoma.
In 1948, they moved to the Jefferson, Oregon area. Wendell started school in Sydney, Oregon then attended Jefferson Elementary. He got his start training numerous ponies for a neighbor in exchange for his pick of the ponies. The family moved to Lebanon where Wendell attended Sodaville School (he rode his horse to school), Lebanon Junior High, and Lebanon High School, graduating in 1963.
Wendell was a third generation farrier and shod horses for 27 years. He also trained horses. Wendell wanted to be the best horseman and cowboy he could be. He sought out the best to learn from and became a well-respected horse trainer.
His skills as a cowboy in the rodeo arena as well as the horseshow arena are well known. Wendell bulldogged and roped calves, but is best known for his team roping. He and his partners won many rodeos including Sisters, Vale, Philomath, and many more. He later became a heeler and with his partners achieved great success.
Wendell and Marcia Bates were married July 1, 1985 in Lebanon. Together they operated C&W Tack & Ropes in Lebanon, where Wendell was able to apply the saddle making and leather crafting skills he learned from his dear friend, Lawrence DeWitt.
Wendell is survived by his beloved wife, Marcia; sister, Reba Blair; son, Casey and wife, Dusty; and grandsons, Scott and Chase Branton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Choice and Alice Branton; brother-in-law, Dean Blair; and nephew, Beau Blair.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your local horse rescue, dog pound, or cat adoption organization.
A celebration of life will held at 2 p.m. on May 4 at Branton’s Arena in Jefferson.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.