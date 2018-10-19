December 6, 1952 — October 13, 2018
Wendell Jarman passed away on October 13, 2018 from bone marrow complications.
He was born December 6, 1952 in Clarksville, Tennessee to Dale and Dorothy Jarman.
He loved camping, hunting fishing and all things outdoors.
He and his wife, Vicki, had many dogs and cats. Their pets were very important to Wendell.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Vicki Jarman; sons, Keith Jarman (wife, Jamie) and Travis Jarman (wife, Andrea); three grandchildren, Ella, Elijah and River; siblings, Ed Jarman (wife, Kay), Norma DeMellow (husband, Bill), Kenneth Jarman (wife, Trish), and Janet Gonzales; as well as many nephews and nieces.
As per his request, there will be no service.