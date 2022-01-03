Wayne Thomas Hroman

October 23, 1943 - December 26, 2021

Wayne Hromas, of Albany, passed away peacefully at home on December 26, at the age of 78.

Wayne is survived by his children, Graem Hromas and Gina (Hromas) Jantzi; son-in-law, Rod Jantzi; foster son, Talmadge Justice; grandchildren, Erica, Hunter, Alice, Kennedy, and Presley; great-grandchildren, Bella, Lilliana, and Addisyn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ellen; parents, Anton "Tony" and Lillian Hromas; his two sisters, Marty Foertch and Merilyn Jensen; and his son, Grant Hromas.

Wayne was born in Lebanon, on October 23, 1943, to Tony and Lillian (Larson) Hromas. He graduated from Albany Union High School in 1961. He married his high school sweetheart, Jo Ellen, on September 21, 1963. In November 1965, October 1966, and February 1969, respectively, he welcomed his three children.

Wayne was a self-employed plumber for many years. Later in his career, Wayne went to work for Midway Plumbing Inc. until his retirement in 2007. He was a skilled plumber and was extremely hardworking.

Wayne's passions included playing Keno, fishing and crabbing on the Oregon Coast, playing men's fastpitch and slowpitch softball (in his younger days), camping and waterskiing at Detroit Lake, and cheering for the Oregon State Beavers. As a true Beaver Believer, Wayne would unfailingly support Oregon State Athletics. When the games weren't on TV, he would tune in his radio to listen. Wayne especially loved baseball and he was quite a shortstop in his day!

Wayne will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Those we love are never really lost to us. For everywhere their special love lives on.

No memorial service is scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Oregon State School for the Deaf, 999 Locust St. NE, Salem, OR 97301.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com