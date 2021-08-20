 Skip to main content
Wayne Roberts
Wayne Roberts

August 16, 2021

Wayne Roberts was called to heaven Monday, August 16, 2021 at Evergreen Hospice Home in Albany. He is survived by his wife, Karen, sons, Gregory and Scot, and daughters-in-law, Nancy and Teresa. He was also survived by seven grandchildren: Aaron, Nick, Paul, Eric, Jenny, Katie, and Jeff; and by three great-grandchildren, Hank, Gus, and Lucas. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Wayne was born in Mahaska County, Iowa, in 1957 to parents Reese and Carolyn, and was an older brother to Don Roberts. He was an active member in the Corvallis community. Wayne owned Speed Cut, Inc., served as a reserve deputy for the Benton County Sheriffs Department, was a member of Marys Peak Search and Rescue, and many other enterprises.

A funeral service for Wayne is planned for Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 11 a.m., at McHenry Funeral Chapel in Corvallis, with a burial to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Corvallis. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

