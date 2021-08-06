Wayne Ralph Steuck

Wayne passed away after a four-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wendy (Piefer), his sons, Kenneth and Michael, and daughter, Cheri (Dennis). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Ashley, Riley, Kennedy, Connor, Abbigail, and Logan. Wayne also had two younger brothers, Mike and Jim. He is predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Helen (Erikson) Steuck.