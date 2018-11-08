June 18, 1941 — November 4, 2018
Wayne was born in Juniata, Nebraska to Glen and Esther Woolsey
He served in the United States Navy, marrying Joyce Cole in 1964.
After working at the Halsey Paper Mill for 31 years, Wayne retired in Sept. 2000.
He loved hunting, fishing, fly tying, camping, and writing poetry.
Wayne is proceeded in death by his parents; and brothers, Alan Woolsey, and Arthur Woolsey.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joyce Woolsey; daughter, Angela March; son, Wayne Woolsey Jr.; four grandchildren; and sisters, Alene Bestol, and Clarice Brown.
A graveside service with military honors will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 9 at Oak Lawn Memorial Park, Corvallis.