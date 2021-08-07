 Skip to main content
Wayne Douglas Evenhus
Wayne Douglas Evenhus

August 14, 1953 - August 1, 2021

Wayne Douglas Evenhus died on a day full of sunshine. He was born on Friday, August 14, 1953, to Fern and Allen Evenhus at Salem Hospital. A beautiful blonde son, Wayne grew up loving the outdoors and fishing. He lived in Newport, for many years as an adult and enjoyed his life sailing the blue green sea as a commercial fisherman. Many happy moments were spent watching whales migrating during these times. In the 1980's Wayne started a family and moved with them to Albany, so that they could flourish in the abundance of the Willamette Valley. Wayne is survived by his loving daughters, Steina Evenhus, and Mozell Evenhus, both of Albany. His sibling, Kathy Rose Wiger, and her husband, Dave Wiger, both of Philomath, plus their children, and a cousin, Bev Bower, of Albany. He is preceded in death by the mother of his children, Sue Johnson, a son, Thor-Adam Evenhus, his parents, Allen and Fern, and sister, June. We love you Dad.

