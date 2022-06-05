Wayne Carlton Thompson

Wayne inherited the calm and agreeable outward temperament of his parents, along with a rebellious streak and practical sense of humor all his own. Wayne graduated from Half Moon Bay High School, class of 1963. Wayne frequented Duartes, was passionate about building as well as tinkering with engines and electronics. He had the good fortune of having many life-long car and motorcycle buddies, who like his family, were near and dear to his heart. Over the years he had a stable of Triumphs, Harley Davidsons, and several exotic cars. He was a familiar face with the local Corvallis-Albany Oregon H.O.G. chapter's Saturday breakfast rides. His magnetism, infectious humor, and wealth of knowledge and stories are already deeply missed.