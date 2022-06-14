September 17, 1930 - June 10, 2022

Wayne Carl Dahlenburg, 91, of Lebanon, passed away Friday at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Corvallis. He was born in Springfield, South Dakota to Alfred Edward and Mabel (Travnicek) Dahlenburg.

Wayne was raised in South Dakota until 12 years old when his family moved to Lebanon.

He married Leona Mae Duncan in 1948 and they moved to the Liberty area near Sweet Home. Leona passed away in 1986. He married Opal May Matthiesen in 1987.

Wayne worked for Willamette Industries in Foster, retiring in 1987 after 36 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, family camping trips, traveling, horse riding, raising sheep and playing cards especially bridge.

Wayne was a member of Lebanon Kiwanis. He worked in the Strawberry Festival concession booth, the firework booth, the Highway 34 cleanup, paper drives and food baskets. He was Lebanon's Kiwanian of the year in 1994. He also received the Hixson fellowship award.

He was an active member of the Lebanon United Methodist Church. He was involved with the Methodist Mens Group and did anything that needed to be done.

Wayne is survived by his wife Opal; son Bennie (Chris); daughter Christine; step-sons: Dave (Paula) Matthiesen, Steve Matthiesen; grandchildren: Josh (Stephanie), Jeremy and Jacob Dahlenburg, Jessica (Cody) Matthiesen-Johnson, Joselyn Feldman, Melissa (John) Neslund; six great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Leona; his parents: Alfred and Mebel Dahlenburg; step-mom Valerie; brother Lee; sisters: Joyce, Doris and Betty.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 17, at First United Methodist Church in Lebanon. Private burial took place at Liberty Cemetery in Sweet Home. Memorial contributions in Wayne's name can be made to First United Methodist Church, 1890 S. 2nd St. Lebanon, OR 97355. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com