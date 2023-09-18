February 22, 1938 – August 10, 2023

Wayne Allan Hawke passed away August 10, 2023 at his home in Millersburg, Oregon.

Wayne was born to Wayne R. Hawke and Anna E. (Ficq) on February 22, 1938 in Dallas, Oregon. He moved with his parents and sister Constance (Connie) J. Proud to Albany in 1942 where he remained and lived a very full life until his death.Wayne attended Maple Elementary, Central Jr High, and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1957. It was in 1956 that he met Carol Jean Wood who he married on July 11, 1959 at St. Mary's Parish in Albany. Together they started a family welcoming two sons and two daughters and raised their children in their North Albany home of nearly 50 years where numerous cherished memories were made with family, friends, and neighbors. Wayne apprenticed to become a Plumber and Pipefitter with Larson Mechanical after finishing high school and worked as such until his retirement in 2000. Wayne was well known in the community to be a humble, helpful man and lend a hand wherever needed.

Wayne served in the Army National Guard from 1958 to 1964, was named Jaycee of the Year when he was a club member and worked the platform stage at the infamous Albany Timber Carnival helping orchestrate the event. He held the role as Chaplain for the Albany Elks Club in 1977, was a member of the Local 290 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, a loyal and true American Patriot, an OSU Beaver fan, and devout member of St. Mary's Parish

.Wayne is survived by his wife Carol, two sons and two daughters and their families: Patrick and Susan Hawke of Idaho and their sons, Andrew and Jordan; Keith and Teresa (Hawke-Stricker) Larson of Sherwood and Teresa's sons Drew and Riley Stricker; Don and Lorri (Hawke) Headrick of Albany, their children, son Tyler and wife Chelsea Headrick, and daughter Heather (Headrick) Hayes; Russell Hawke and his fiancé, Monique Fawver; and great-grandchildren, Evan and Kaden Hayes, all of Albany.

Also surviving are his aunt, Dorothy Ficq, his nieces, nephews, and their extended families.

Preceded in death are Wayne's parents, Wayne and Anna Hawke, his sister and brother-in-law, Harry and Connie (Hawke) Proud; his Uncle Jim and Aunt Helen (Ficq) Coleman, and his Uncle Augustus (Gus) Ficq.

Donations to Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care (www.luminahospice.org) or to SafeHaven Humane Society (https:////safehavenhumane.org//) are deeply appreciated in lieu of flowers.

A Catholic Mass and Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 6 at 11:00am at St. Mary's Parish in Albany. A luncheon reception at the church to follow.