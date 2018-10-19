December 1, 1929 — October 12, 2018
Wayne A. Sandquist, son of Justus and Eva May (DeVinny) Sandquist passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2018, at Corvallis Hospital.
He was born December 1, 1929, in Eustis, Nebraska and graduated high school before serving in the National Guard and the United States Air Force until 1955.
He married Betty Jean Cochrane on March 3, 1951, in Cozad, Nebraska, where they resided until July 1970 when they moved to Albany.
During his lifetime, Wayne had several occupations including carpentry, auto mechanics (owned and operated his own shop at one time) and he worked for many years at Willamette Industries. Wayne never encountered a problem he could not solve and helped numerous people in his lifetime.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; and a daughter, Lona Jean.
Surviving his death are companion, Rosemary Fieber; two daughters, Loisann (Sandy) Starnes of Cozad, Nebraska and Patricia Joy (Art) Seavy of Albany; two sisters, Elvira (Ken) Hall of Albany and Orvetta Milgrove of Vancouver, Washington; and a brother, Carol (Sally) Sandquist of Yuma, Arizona; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and numerous friends.
He was a kind, loving husband, father, and friend to all. Wayne never failed to help anyone in need and will be greatly missed.
Services will be held graveside at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 22, 2018 at Willamette Memorial Park Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow at American Legion in Albany from 12 noon – 3 p.m.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).