Feb. 15,1940 - Feb. 3,2021
Wayman Gary Bradley loving father, and grandfather passed away on February 3. He was 80 years old.
Wayman was born February 15, 1940, in Weatherford Oklahoma, to Lewis and Roberta Bradley. At the age of 3 his family moved to Albany. While in school at Albany Union High School he lettered in both football, and baseball; graduating in 1958. Following high school, he attended Shasta College where he played football as a defensive lineman and played in the Olive Bowl on Thanksgiving Day in 1958. He met his wife Kenna Hutchins in high school and they married in October 1959.
After marrying, Wayman was hired by Weyerhaeuser in Longview, Washington, where the new couple started their family. In 1967 Wayman, Kenna and daughters Kathy and Aleta moved back to Albany to be close to their families. Wayman was hired by Western Kraft (to be renamed Willamette Industries). He coached the Western Kraft softball team for many years, and loved to take the family along and camp out during out-of-town softball tournaments. He made many life-long friendships through school and work.
He also loved taking the family on summer road trips to California, to visit family and friends and make a yearly visit to Disneyland. Wayman and Kenna loved to travel and went on a month-long trip to Australia, Fiji and New Zealand. Wayman had three grand kids first Angela, Kenny Jones (Kathy's) and Melissa Fortier (Aleta's). He loved his girls, but he was so tickled when he got his boy!
He retired from Willamette Industries in 2002, after working for more than 35 years in the paper industry. In 1985 he was introduced to barbershop by Marv Smith, Wayman sang bass. He joined the men's chorus, Salem Senate Aires, and was a past president. He competed in barbershop chorus competitions and had a wonderful time with his chorus-mates and their families when they traveled out of state to compete in International Competitions. Wayman's granddaughter Angela used to attend chorus practices with her Pop, the chorus said she was "their cheerleader". He sang barbershop with the Senate Aires until he could no longer stand on the risers.
In 2019 Wayman moved in with Angela, Josh, Cheyanne and Madelynn Sandberg. Wayman loved his great-grand babies and would watch cartoons with them in the morning. They loved him and cared for him till the end.
Wayman is preceded in death by his baby brother Donald, father Lewis Bradley, mother Roberta Bradley, wife Kenna Bradley and brother Vern Bradley. He is survived by his sister Sharon Sease; his two daughters Kathy (Mark) Langwell and Aleta (Doug) Fortier; grandkids Angela (Josh) Sandberg, Kenny (Katey) Jones, and Melissa Fortier; great-grandkids Cheyanne (6yrs) and Madelynn (4yrs.) Sandberg and Everley Spitz-Jones (7mon.); and like family Ashley (Soto) Sanflaben.
Papa may be gone but never forgotten. He was special to so many.
A private family service will be held at Fisher Funeral Home February 12, 2021.