Warren Wall

Warren Wall, 89, of Jefferson, passed away Sunday, at Emanuel Hospital, in Portland. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

