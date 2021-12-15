Warren Wall, 89, of Jefferson, passed away Sunday, at Emanuel Hospital, in Portland. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Warren Wall
