Warren Ray Beeson

Dec. 8, 1944 - May 27, 2022

Warren was born in El Centro, California to Bertha and Forrest Beeson and lived in the area into his twenties, during which time he met and married Barbara Jones. The two followed Warren's parents to Oregon and settled into the Willamette Valley while Warren attended Oregon State University.

After a few moves, the family found themselves back in the Willamette Valley settling in Lebanon, where Warren stayed until after the passing of his wife Barbara in 2013.

Warren was passionate about the community of Lebanon, which was his home for more than 30 years. After originally moving to take the position of Chamber Manager at the Chamber of Commerce, he retired years later after becoming the small business owner of GravaGraphics in downtown Lebanon.

Warren wanted nothing more than to see the community thrive and not only joined and led several organizations, but was instrumental in giving breath to many events and projects that are still happening today such as the Star Spangled Celebration and the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

He was extremely proud of the many organizations he was able to be a part of during his time in Lebanon including the Strawberrians, the Rotary Club and the Lebanon Community Foundation. This doesn't even begin to touch the vast number of projects he was involved in, the organizations he was a part of, and the passion he had for the Lebanon Community. This was evidenced in the two awards he received including Man of the Year in 1999 and Senior First Citizen in 2017.

After moving from Lebanon to the Nashville, Tennessee area, Warren spent his last few years making memories with granddaughter, London, getting involved in the Senior Center, visiting the many battle fields located throughout the South, and creating an Etsy store where he sold handmade clocks and toys.

Warren is preceded in death by his parents Bertha and Forrest and his wife Barbara. He leaves behind his eldest daughter Heather and her husband Jason McGovern, his youngest daughter Holly and her husband Paul Gray and granddaughter London, and his two brothers Vern and wife Anne, and Henry and wife Kathy.

A memorial service was held Friday, June 10th, at 3 p.m. at the Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna, Tennessee with an additional dedication ceremony to be held at a later date in Lebanon, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Lebanon Community Foundation. Checks can be made out to the Lebanon Community Foundation and sent to Umpqua Bank ATTN: Jolene Watson at 777 Park Street, Lebanon, Oregon 97355.