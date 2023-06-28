October 10, 1934 - May 11, 2023

Warren L. Evans, 88, passed on May 11, 2023 at Oregon Veteran's Home, Lebanon, Oregon. He was born October 10, 1934 in Exeter, California, the son of Leo and Helen (Redman) Evans (deceased). He was also preceded in death by his sister, Donna Evans (Adair).

Warren married Willa Mae (Brand) Evans in Oroville, CA on December 3, 1956. Shortly after, he received his draft notice and served in the U.S. Army from January 1957 to December 1958, 14 months in Korea.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Michael Evans and wife Kyra of CA; Andrew Evans and wife Saff of OR; and Timothy Evans; three grandchildren, Olivia Evans, Amelia Evans, Tyler Evans and one great grandchild.

He was a school teacher, surveyor, and police officer. He was an amazing woodworker, craftsman, and outdoorsman. He worked for Western Ecology Division of the U.S. EPA for 20 years where he developed many friends and enjoyed his job.

Warren volunteered at the Historic Mt. Union Cemetery cleaning the grounds, restoring monuments, and helped create sitting areas. Hopefully he inspires others to volunteer in maintaining the cemetery.

A time of remembrance will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 1 at Historic Mt. Union Cemetery, 2987 Mount Union Avenue, Corvallis, Oregon.