June 19, 1938 — September 30, 2018
Wanda Davenport, 80, of Albany, passed away at her care facility.
She was born the daughter of Louis (Curley) and Mildred (Plueard) Cummings in Culp Creek, Oregon. She grew up in Depoe Bay, Oregon and graduated from Taft High School in 1956.
She married Kenneth Davenport in Lebanon in 1957. They moved to Albany shortly after marrying and she has resided there since. They had one son Randy. Kenny passed away in 2005 and Randy passed away in 2011.
Wanda was a kind and generous woman. She loved to joke and do what was needed to make people feel included and welcomed. Her favorite times included attending church, family gatherings, coffee and lunch with her friends, going to the coast, and sitting with her cat.
Wanda had a long and successful career in banking, retiring as a vice president. Upon retiring she volunteered for Fish and several other organizations. She was an active member of the South Albany Community Church. For several years she held positions within the church finance department.
Wanda loved God, her family and friends. She was particularly fond of her nieces and nephews and watching her grand-niece and nephew grow. She was well loved and will be missed by all.
She is survived by her brother, Linden Cummings; and sister, Virginia Carey and several nieces and nephews.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; son, Randy; and brother, Larry Cummings.
There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. on October 15 at the South Albany Community Church.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.