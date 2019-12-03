March 1928 — October 2019
Wanda June (Garriott) Leach, 91, of Philomath, died peacefully in her sleep at home in October 2019.
Wanda was born the first of eight children to Melvin and Dorothy (Newcomb) Garriott in March 1928 in Toledo, Oregon. Before she started 8th grade her family moved to Philomath where she graduated from Philomath High School, married Kenneth Cherny “Curley” Leach and raised their two children, Don and Carol.
Wanda worked in the OSU Registrars and Admissions offices for 35 years. She loved meeting the new students and kept track of many after they graduated. She also enjoyed the coach's after-game summaries that inevitably happened within earshot. She flew her Beavers flag for every game and enjoyed listening to Beaver Sports on the radio.
Wanda is remembered as a walking Philomath history book. After retirement she put her knowledge to work by volunteering in the Benton County Museum, Philomath Building, for almost 12 years.
Wanda is known and loved for her long letters; especially to kids, grand kids, nieces and nephews in the military. She was instrumental in continuing the annual Garriott Gatherings on Christmas day and many summer camp outs after her parents passed away. She loved working in her yard and kept it manicured along with her home neat and tidy with a place for everything and everything in its place.
Wanda is preceded in death by her husband Curley; great-grandson Karson; sisters Shirley and Dona; brother-in-law Cliff and sister-in-law Donna.
She is survived by two brothers Rod and Jerry; three sisters Jo, Luree, and Lois; brother-in-law John; sisters-in-law Mary Ann and Judy. She leaves behind her daughter Carol Leach and granddaughter Nicole (Naasaw) Nayts of Corvallis, (their son: Matthew) and son Don (Jo) Leach with his children Celeste (Scott) Tracy of Roy, Utah (their children: Leah, Braeden, Karson), Eric (Mandy) of Clearfield, Utah (their children: Eileigh, Kayla, Gavin) and Lucas (Robbi) of El Segundo, California (their children: Catalina, Damien, Skylar). Wanda also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews who she always kept track of and loved. She was looking forward to reuniting with each of her family who went before her.
Wanda never liked being the center of attention so she asked not to have a funeral. Celebrate Wanda's life by writing a long letter to someone who could use your support. If you wish to remember her with a donation please consider Benton County Historical Society, (note for use on Philomath building maintenance), PO Box 35, Philomath, OR 97370; or Lumina Hospice, 720 SW 4th St., Corvallis, OR 97333. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.