March 24, 1921 - May 4, 2022

Wanda Cynthia Miner, 101, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday. She was born at home in Sweet Home to Franklin Pierce and Hilda Alice (Geil) Coulter.

She lived in Sweet Home. She graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1938. She married Melvin William Miner on August 17, 1940.

Wanda loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was an avid reader all her life, loved picking lady slippers in the spring, camping, fishing with her husband and family. She was one of twelve children who all loved getting together. She played cards with her friends, family and her grandchildren all her life.

Wanda is survived by children: Randy and his wife Jeanne Miner, Larry and his wife Teri Miner, Lisa and her husband Danny McCubbins; son-in-law John Powell; siblings: Virginia "Dotty" Damkowitch, Donna Shortreed, Molly Mosby, Bonnie Wittwer, Eula McAfee, Larry Coulter, Marian Stone, Gayle Barnes; eleven grandchildren; and many, many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Miner; daughters: Kathy Orr, Janice Powell; three siblings: Mina Hirschi, Norma Christensen and Jack Coulter.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 9th at Holley Christian Church. A funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Final burial will take place at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com