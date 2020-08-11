Walter Spencer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 15, 1944 – July 29, 2020

Walter Blair Spencer, 76, passed away at home in San Diego, California on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Walter was born to Gilbert and Katherine Hosford Spencer in the San Francisco Bay area on June 15, 1944.

He worked in the Forest Service at McKenzie Bridge, and as a technician at Hewlett-Packard in Corvallis. He and wife Susan Walter made their home near Blodgett, Oregon for several years.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother Nat. He is survived by brother David of San Diego, nephew Kipchoge, and wife Susan. Condolences can be expressed at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/waltersjourney2.

