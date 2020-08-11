Walter Spencer

June 15, 1944 – July 29, 2020
Walter Blair Spencer, 76, passed away at home in San Diego, California on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Walter was born to Gilbert and Katherine Hosford Spencer in the San Francisco Bay area on June 15, 1944.
He worked in the Forest Service at McKenzie Bridge, and as a technician at Hewlett-Packard in Corvallis. He and wife Susan Walter made their home near Blodgett, Oregon for several years.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother Nat. He is survived by brother David of San Diego, nephew Kipchoge, and wife Susan. Condolences can be expressed at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/waltersjourney2.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.